Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said that in the country all economic indicators were showing positive growth for sustainable growth. The country’s exports show improvements as compared to last year, the interest rate is falling and inflation drastically gone low, he said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

He said the foreign exchange stability achieved and stock exchange performing well as compared with other global and regional markets.

The visits of Malaysian PM, Saudi Business submit and SCO submit are positive signs for local economy, he said.

Overhauling the economy

Jam Kamal Khan said that agitations by PTI and the role of KP chief minister were not only discouraging but also bad for the country. The foreign investment commitments and delegates are regularly coming to Pakistan, he said.

Kamal said that privatization, FBR reforms, downsizing, ease of doing business and formation of Exim Bank were the key components of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector for betterment and growth of national economy.

The commerce minister said that historical foreign business participation in Expo Fairs was a sign of the sign of their confidence in government’s performance. Now the energy rate challenge will be resolved soon and will contribute to a better industrial growth, he added.