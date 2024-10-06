AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-06

Incidents of car theft, robberies increase in capital city

Fazal Sher Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of car theft and robberies increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as carjackers lifted 71 vehicles and armed robbers struck at 44 places in the city depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 30 cases of robbery, two cases of dacoity, and 11 cases of street crimes of various kinds of theft including mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint as well as four cases of murder.

The 71 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include six cars and 70 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Hummak, Aabpara, Kohsar, Ramna, Kohsar, Khanna, and Karachi Company police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 11 bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station, eight from Hummak, eight motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara, seven motorbikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station, and five motorbikes from the limits of Ramna police station.

In the same period, robbers struck at five places and auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the limits of Hummak police station, seven cases of auto theft and five cases of robbery were reported to Aabpara police station, 11 cases of auto theft were reported to Kohsar police station, five motorbikes and robbers struck at six places in the limits of Ramna police station.

Furthermore, five cases of auto theft, five cases of street crime and one case of robbery were reported to the Khanna police station, four cases of different kinds of street crime, five cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery and eight of auto theft were reported to Ramna police station.

During the last week, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

car theft Armed robbers

Comments

200 characters

Incidents of car theft, robberies increase in capital city

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

PTI retracts CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest claim

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

1,320 MW coal plant: PQEPC threatens to halt operations

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Read more stories