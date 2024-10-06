Incidents of car theft, robberies increase in capital city

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of car theft and robberies increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as carjackers lifted 71 vehicles and armed robbers struck at 44 places in the city depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 30 cases of robbery, two cases of dacoity, and 11 cases of street crimes of various kinds of theft including mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint as well as four cases of murder.

The 71 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include six cars and 70 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Hummak, Aabpara, Kohsar, Ramna, Kohsar, Khanna, and Karachi Company police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 11 bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station, eight from Hummak, eight motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara, seven motorbikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station, and five motorbikes from the limits of Ramna police station.

In the same period, robbers struck at five places and auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the limits of Hummak police station, seven cases of auto theft and five cases of robbery were reported to Aabpara police station, 11 cases of auto theft were reported to Kohsar police station, five motorbikes and robbers struck at six places in the limits of Ramna police station.

Furthermore, five cases of auto theft, five cases of street crime and one case of robbery were reported to the Khanna police station, four cases of different kinds of street crime, five cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery and eight of auto theft were reported to Ramna police station.

During the last week, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

