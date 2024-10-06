Sindh minister makes wild allegation against PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information, Excise and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Saturday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was planted to destabilise Pakistan and weaken its democratic foundation.

“Imran Khan was brought in power with the intention of creating unrest and instability in the country. Dr. Israr Ahmed and Abdul Sattar Edhi had warned that PTI was part of a conspiracy influenced by external agendas. The leadership of PTI with foreign actors want to create unrest in the country,” the provincial minister accused while addressing a news conference on Saturday.

Answering a question about Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, he said while expressing concern over the actions of KP government, “the federal government is showing its restraint and patience. Despite having the means to respond, the government has demonstrated extraordinary patience.”

He accused the CM Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa of overstepping constitutional boundaries and fueling political instability.

The minister emphasised that no political party, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), desires the imposition of Governor’s Rule. However, he stressed that extreme measures might become necessary if the situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa continues to deteriorate. “We hope that the chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa adheres to constitutional principles and seeks solutions within that framework,” he added.

The Sindh minister also criticised Imran Khan for inciting unrest and compared PTI’s actions to the sacrifices made by the PPP.

He also raised alarms over the “deepening ties” between PTI and foreign actors. He particularly highlighted remarks made by Barrister Saif, suggesting that India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar should address PTI protests. He described this as part of a calculated plot to weaken Pakistan from within, urging the public to remain vigilant as the country approaches key international events, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He said that Sindh government remains focused on addressing economic challenges, creating jobs, and promoting industrial growth.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability, despite the political turbulence caused by PTI’s actions. “We are a proud nation, united across all four provinces. It is unfortunate that the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are being manipulated by PTI’s leadership,” he said, and called for national unity in the face of internal and external threats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024