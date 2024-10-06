Prices of kitchen items in Islamabad soar WoW

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items, especially perishable items owing to roads blockages following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest have gone up during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price went down to two years’ lowest level, which in wholesale market is available at Rs6,300 against Rs6,600 per 50kg bag, while in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg against Rs150 per kg.

Chicken prices owing to closure of roads went up from Rs15,900 to Rs19,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which is all time high rates, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs530 against Rs435 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs850 against Rs730 per kg. Eggs’ price went down from Rs8,700 to Rs8,400 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs300 against Rs308 per dozen. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and beef with bones at Rs1,050.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price is stable at Rs800 per kg and red chilli powder at Rs650 per kg.

Wheat flour prices went up as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,330 against Rs1,260 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380 against Rs1,300 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went up from Rs1,250 to Rs1,300 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,340 against Rs1,280 per 15kg bag.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

Following a fresh reduction in petroleum products’ prices, inter-city and intra-city transportation fares have witnessed a slight reduction on some routes, while majority of transporters including taxis, rickshaws, online taxi services and van operators have not reduced their fares. Moreover, Pakistan Railways has also reduced rail fares by 10 per cent for all the categories of commuters.

No changes were noted in goods transportation fares, despite four time reduction in petroleum products’ prices over the past two months.

The prices of cooked food items have witnessed an increase as a cooked daal/ vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs300 against Rs270 and naan/ roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The official price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) witnessed an increase as officially it went up from Rs244 to Rs251 per kg, while in the market, LPG is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which is Rs59 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs251 per kg for October.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/ cooking oil prices witnessed an increase, B-grade ghee/ oil is available at Rs6,000 against Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-410 against Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pack and Olpers remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices also remained stable at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps’ prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf at Rs600 per kg pack and Express Power at Rs580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Prices of all the vegetables following a supply disruption owing to PTI protests witnessed an increase.

Ginger price went up from Rs2,500 to Rs3,000 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 against Rs600-630, local garlic price went up from Rs1,400 to Rs1,800 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-550 against Rs400-550 and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs2,300 to Rs2,500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs600-650 against Rs550-600 per kg.

Potato prices went up from Rs200-300 to Rs300-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-140 against Rs65-100 per kg; tomato price in wholesale market went up from Rs230-330 to Rs400-500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-180 per kg against official price Rs50-70 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs320-480 to Rs400-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-180 against Rs85-140.

Capsicum price went up from Rs650 to Rs750 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-210 against Rs160-190 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs250-400 against Rs150-230 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-120 against Rs55-80 per kg; various types of tinda prices went up from Rs500-750 to Rs400-650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-200 against Rs100-170 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs200 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs80-100 against Rs70-80; cauliflower price went up from Rs300 to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs110-140 against Rs90-120 per kg and cabbage price went up from Rs300 to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs120-150 against official price of Rs100-120.

Bitter gourd price went up from Rs400 to Rs750 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-200 against Rs100-120 per kg, green chilli price went up from Rs250 to Rs350 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-125 against Rs60-75, China carrot price went up from Rs400 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is still being sold at Rs140-150 against Rs120-130 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs450 to Rs550 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs140-160 against Rs120-140 per kg.

Yam price went up from Rs600 to Rs750 per 5kg, which in retail is still being sold at Rs180-220 against Rs160-180; turnip price went up from Rs350 to Rs550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against Rs85-100; peas price is stable at Rs1,300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-300; okra price went up from Rs230 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-140 against Rs70-90, and fresh bean price went up from Rs400 to Rs600 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-180 against Rs130-150 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed an increasing trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs120-250 against Rs80-180 per kg, guava is available at Rs160-200 against Rs140-160 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs70-175 against Rs50-140 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available stable in the range of Rs100-160 against Rs70-120; various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs150-200. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs150-300 against Rs100-250 per kg; mangoes in the range of Rs120-300 against Rs90-260 per kg and grapes price in the range of Rs250-550 against Rs225-500 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Whenever the retailers are mentioned they are overcharging the consumers and not following the official price list, they are arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from the wholesale market always remain rotten. For instance, a basket of okra weighing 10kg cost Rs240 in wholesale market and DC office fixed price at Rs35-45 per kg while retailers are charging Rs60-80 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents.

People from different segments of society, while talking to this correspondent, said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers, saying within past few days the prices of banana, tomatoes and okra like vegetables prices have witnessed a reduction in wholesales market while the retailers are still overcharging. People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher rates.

They blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, consumers were left at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

They said one vendor was selling tomatoes of Rs80-120 per kg while another at Rs90-130 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs70-100 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,300 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,330.

They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the costumers and display at a prominent place.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

