Rangers have entered KP House in Islamabad to arrest CM Gandapur, claims PTI

The PTI claimed on Saturday that Rangers personnel entered KP House in Islamabad to arrest KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after he arrived in the capital for his party’s protest.

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

“This blatant abuse of power raises serious concerns about the state of lawlessness in Pakistan.”

“After failing to stop the public from reaching Islamabad, they have now resorted to arresting a sitting chief minister of a province.

“Those in key institutions are determined to push the country towards anarchy, solely to retain their illegitimate power, without realizing the irreparable damage they are inflicting on Pakistan.”

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan claimed that the KP chief minister had been “arrested illegally from KP House Islamabad.”

“Rangers and Islamabad Police have breached the territory of KP and have executed an illegal arrest,” Omar said in a post on X.

He wrote that the KP chief minister had been granted bail by the Peshawar High Court.

“CM Ali Amin Khan is part of the ‘state’ as defined in the Constitution.

“Rangers, Police, and Armed Forces are tools of the ‘state’. Has martial law been imposed in Pakistan??? This action will be the death knell for this Form 47 government.”

In a related development, the Punjab government also issued orders for army troops to be deployed to maintain law and order situation during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

As per the notification, security will be ensured at airports, roads, venues, and surrounding areas, Aaj News reported. Security will also be provided to foreign delegates during the upcoming SCO summit.