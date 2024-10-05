Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

After increasing in the last session, gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola declined by Rs700, clocking in at Rs275,500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,197 after it recorded a fall of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price increased by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs276,200.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold lowered on Saturday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,653 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $7 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last week, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.