AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-05

Speakers call to adopt effective THR strategies

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: A round table conference hosted by the Initiative on Risk-reduction & Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) here on Friday which was attended by more than 25 participants including experts in tobacco control, public health officials, NGOs, and local stakeholders.

United in their goal to reduce the health impacts of tobacco use in Pakistan, the participants issued a pressing call for Pakistan to adopt effective tobacco harm reduction (THR) strategies. These strategies could potentially save the lives of over 1.2 million people in the country.

Renowned researcher and policy advisor, Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Junaid, highlighted the urgent need for THR at the "Break Thru Science" round table discussion organized by IRADA. He emphasized the potential of THR products like modern oral nicotine pouches, which offer significantly reduced risks compared to traditional cigarettes.

Global public health has set the goal to have a ‘smoke free’ future by 2040, where 5% or less of the adult population smoke in any given country. Most countries fall woefully short of this target. Since the establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) treaty 18 years ago, tobacco demand has declined, but far too slowly and, in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), not at all.

During the discussion, IRADA shed light on how countries like New Zealand and Sweden have demonstrated the effectiveness of THR in significantly reducing smoking rates. Nicotine pouches are popular, and, together with snus, they have led to a marked reduction in the number of smokers. Sweden has the lowest proportion of smokers in the European Union (EU) and is set to become the first country in the world to be smoke free (less than 5% smokers). The EU average is around 18%. The conference aimed to explore how these successful approaches could be adapted to Pakistan's unique context.

THR strategies offer a viable alternative for smokers seeking to reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals. By providing a less harmful option, THR can help prevent millions of deaths from tobacco-related diseases. While not a substitute for comprehensive tobacco control, THR can be a valuable tool in reducing smoking rates. Implementing THR strategies aligns with the broader goal of improving public health and reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases.

"By learning from the successes of other nations, we can tailor harm reduction strategies that are both effective and culturally relevant for Pakistan," said Mr. Junaid. "This conference is a crucial step in fostering a collaborative approach to tobacco control in Pakistan through evidence-based harm reduction."

During round table discussion, health experts urged the Government to consider adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies as part of tobacco control in public health regulatory frameworks. Regulations on the new nicotine products should be proportionate to the risk they pose to health and in ways that maximise benefits and reduce the health risk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Speakers smokers IRADA tobacco harm reduction THR strategies

Comments

200 characters

Speakers call to adopt effective THR strategies

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Police clash with PTI activists; IK’s 2 sisters arrested

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories