President terms teachers as architects of society

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that today we are observing World Teachers’ Day to celebrate the contributions of teachers in shaping our future generations.

He said that teachers are the architects of any society as they help nurture young minds. He said that capable teachers inculcate critical thinking, creativity, and ethical values in their students, helping them become responsible and productive citizens.

He said that they should help in the moral development of students by promoting ethical values, love, tolerance, mutual respect and brotherhood.

The president said in his message that on this day, we also acknowledge the challenges being faced by teachers, including inadequate training and lack of professional development opportunities.

He said that there is a dire need to equip our teachers with the tools to successfully fulfil their responsibilities. He said that we need to set standards for teachers’ recruitment, continuous education, training, and certification. He said that a comprehensive monitoring and performance evaluation system is essential to improving the educational outcomes of our schools.

"We also need to provide a better working environment to teachers so that they can discharge their duties with commitment. The experiences of the teachers could also be very useful in improving our education system. We believe that a workforce of well trained and respected teachers is essential for building a more civilised and educated society," he said.

He said that on this day; let us reaffirm our commitment to empowering our teachers and ensuring that they receive the respect, support, and recognition they deserve. “Let’s commit to improving our education system by investing in the capacity building and professional development of our teachers," he said.

