Officials ordered to enforce prices in markets across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon directed officials to enforce official prices in markets across Hyderabad division to provide relief to the public.

Meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul- Abdin Memon, Assistant Commissioners, Food Department officers, Director Bureau of Supply and Price Control Sindh, and Market Price Committee officers.

All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the division joined via video link.

During a meeting at the Shehbaz Building Commissioner's office, Bilal Ahmed Memon stressed the need for immediate action, citing reduced inflation and petrol prices.

Representatives from the Food Department, Market Price Control Committee, and Deputy Commissioners briefed Commissioner Bilal Memon on past month price implementation strategy.

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon ordered officials to update price lists, conduct market visits, and take strict action against non-compliant traders, imposing fines under the Sindh Essentials Price Control Act 2023.

Commissioner Hyderabad instructed Deputy Commissioners to personally visit wholesale markets and enforce price regulations. He said that, the move aims to pass on benefits of reduced inflation and petrol prices to consumers. With such strict measures, authorities aim to curb profiteering and ensure public relief.

