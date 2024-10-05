AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-05

Steady trend seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 07:26am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,900 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Around, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 6000 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Multan Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas, 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 600 bales of Vehari and 200 bales of Jatoi were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Cotton prices Naseem Usman cotton spot rate Local cotton market Pakistan cotton rates

Comments

200 characters

Steady trend seen on cotton market

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

Israel can’t attack ‘nuclear’ Pakistan: Khawaja

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories