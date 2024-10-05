Steady trend seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,900 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Around, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 6000 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Multan Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas, 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 600 bales of Vehari and 200 bales of Jatoi were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

