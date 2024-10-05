AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-05

Tauqeer elected PPMA Chairman for 2024-26 term

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Tauqeer Ul Haq has been elected as the new Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) for the new term 2024-26.

According to a press release issued by the PPMA, Shafiq Ahmed Abbasi has been elected as the senior vice-chairman, and Aman Ullah Sheikh has been elected as the vice-chairman of the association.

The names of the newly elected members of the PPMA’s Central Executive Committee from the South are: Tauqeer Ul Haq, Saboor Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah Essa, Shahid Ghoury, Shamim Ahmed, Adnan Hirani, Dr. Ali Afzal, Najeeb Ur Rehman, Mutti Ur Rehman, Ather Nazir Shaikh, Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Kamran Nasir, and Dr. Laila Mughal.

The newly elected CEC members from the North are: Shafiq Ahmed Abbasi, Amanulllah Sheikh, Dr. Tahir Azam, Osman Khalid Waheed, Ehtisham Ul Haq, Ansar Farooq Chaudhry, Zafar Mustafa Jaija, Hamid Mohammad Zaka, Irum Naila, Tahir Idrees, Chaudhry Bilal Munawar, and Iftikhar Hussain Abbasi.

In his message on the occasion, the newly elected PPMA Chairman expressed his firm commitment to strive hard during his tenure to resolve the key issues of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry, especially those related to regulatory and pricing regimes. Haq said that he would work with all the relevant state, federal, and provincial authorities to increase the productivity of the drug producers and massively increase pharmaceutical exports from Pakistan for the good of the national economy.

He expressed gratitude to the outgoing PPMA Chairman, Mian Khalid Misbah Ur Rehman, and his fellow office bearers of the association from the last term for their outstanding efforts to resolve the pressing issues of the drug industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPMA Tauqeer Ul Haq Shafiq Ahmed Abbasi

Comments

200 characters

Tauqeer elected PPMA Chairman for 2024-26 term

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Police clash with PTI activists; IK’s 2 sisters arrested

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories