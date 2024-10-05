Tauqeer elected PPMA Chairman for 2024-26 term

KARACHI: Tauqeer Ul Haq has been elected as the new Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) for the new term 2024-26.

According to a press release issued by the PPMA, Shafiq Ahmed Abbasi has been elected as the senior vice-chairman, and Aman Ullah Sheikh has been elected as the vice-chairman of the association.

The names of the newly elected members of the PPMA’s Central Executive Committee from the South are: Tauqeer Ul Haq, Saboor Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah Essa, Shahid Ghoury, Shamim Ahmed, Adnan Hirani, Dr. Ali Afzal, Najeeb Ur Rehman, Mutti Ur Rehman, Ather Nazir Shaikh, Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Kamran Nasir, and Dr. Laila Mughal.

The newly elected CEC members from the North are: Shafiq Ahmed Abbasi, Amanulllah Sheikh, Dr. Tahir Azam, Osman Khalid Waheed, Ehtisham Ul Haq, Ansar Farooq Chaudhry, Zafar Mustafa Jaija, Hamid Mohammad Zaka, Irum Naila, Tahir Idrees, Chaudhry Bilal Munawar, and Iftikhar Hussain Abbasi.

In his message on the occasion, the newly elected PPMA Chairman expressed his firm commitment to strive hard during his tenure to resolve the key issues of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry, especially those related to regulatory and pricing regimes. Haq said that he would work with all the relevant state, federal, and provincial authorities to increase the productivity of the drug producers and massively increase pharmaceutical exports from Pakistan for the good of the national economy.

He expressed gratitude to the outgoing PPMA Chairman, Mian Khalid Misbah Ur Rehman, and his fellow office bearers of the association from the last term for their outstanding efforts to resolve the pressing issues of the drug industry.

