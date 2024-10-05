AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Centre to transfer Green Line bus service to Sindh by Dec

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: The federal government will transfer the Green Line Bus Service to the Sindh government in December 2024, which has finalized preparations to assume control of the Green Line’s operations.

A meeting in this regard was held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in which the operations of the Green Line Bus Service were thoroughly reviewed.

Sharjeel received a comprehensive briefing on the project. A detailed discussion was also held on the plan to connect the Green Line with the Orange Line project.

During the meeting, Memon directed the swift completion of the project connecting the Green Line with the Orange Line. The meeting also covered discussions on the Sindh Government’s ongoing operations in the public transport sector, utility services, and subsidies for the Green Line Bus Service.

He emphasised that the Green Line project is a vital component of Karachi’s public transport system.

He stated that the Sindh Government aims to complete the project connecting the Green Line to the Orange Line before December 2024. He noted that the federal government is currently providing an annual subsidy of 2 billion rupees for the operations of the Green Line, which the Sindh Government will review. After the transfer of the Green Line project from the federal government to the Sindh government, additional buses will be introduced to enhance the efficiency and quality of transport services for the citizens.

He further stated that the public has experienced significant relief due to the ongoing public transport projects initiated by the Sindh Government. Public transport has been a long-standing issue in Karachi, and we aim to improve the system as much as possible to provide maximum convenience and relief to the citizens.

