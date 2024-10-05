Speakers advocate adoption of effective THR strategies

ISLAMABAD: A round table conference hosted by the Initiative on Risk-reduction & Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) here on Friday which was attended by more than 25 participants including experts in tobacco control, public health officials, NGOs, and local stakeholders. United in their goal to reduce the health impacts of tobacco use in Pakistan, the participants issued a pressing call for Pakistan to adopt effective tobacco harm reduction (THR) strategies. These strategies could potentially save the lives of over 1.2 million people in the country.

Renowned researcher and policy advisor, Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Junaid, highlighted the urgent need for THR at the “Break Thru Science” round table discussion organized by IRADA. He emphasized the potential of THR products like modern oral nicotine pouches, which offer significantly reduced risks compared to traditional cigarettes.

Global public health has set the goal to have a ‘smoke free’ future by 2040, where 5% or less of the adult population smoke in any given country. Most countries fall woefully short of this target. Since the establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) treaty 18 years ago, tobacco demand has declined, but far too slowly and, in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), not at all.

During the discussion, IRADA shed light on how countries like New Zealand and Sweden have demonstrated the effectiveness of THR in significantly reducing smoking rates. Nicotine pouches are popular, and, together with snus, they have led to a marked reduction in the number of smokers. Sweden has the lowest proportion of smokers in the European Union (EU) and is set to become the first country in the world to be smoke free (less than 5% smokers). The EU average is around 18%. The conference aimed to explore how these successful approaches could be adapted to Pakistan’s unique context.

THR strategies offer a viable alternative for smokers seeking to reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals. By providing a less harmful option, THR can help prevent millions of deaths from tobacco-related diseases. While not a substitute for comprehensive tobacco control, THR can be a valuable tool in reducing smoking rates. Implementing THR strategies aligns with the broader goal of improving public health and reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases.

“By learning from the successes of other nations, we can tailor harm reduction strategies that are both effective and culturally relevant for Pakistan,” said Mr. Junaid. “This conference is a crucial step in fostering a collaborative approach to tobacco control in Pakistan through evidence-based harm reduction.”

During round table discussion, health experts urged the Government to consider adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies as part of tobacco control in public health regulatory frameworks. Regulations on the new nicotine products should be proportionate to the risk they pose to health and in ways that maximise benefits and reduce the health risk.

