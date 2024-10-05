Entire system needs a revamp

Looks and feels like good news but then there is many a slip between the cup and the lip as the saying goes. We will now be able to get learners driving licence on line. The procedure has now been simplified. Now to apply for a new learner licence, people need to just fill out the form online and submit their picture along with a scanned copy/picture of the original computerized national identity card.

After paying the fee online, they can download and print the learner licence. This is a great facility but the people at large will have to show a great deal of responsibility for this facility to work out in a positive manner. Already, the roads are filled with drivers and especially motor cycle drivers who do not possess a licence.

Now with this facility they will feel more secure and carry on with the learner’s licence without bothering to appear for a test to obtain a regular driver’s licence after passing a stringent test. How does this procedure work in other countries? In Canada, for example, getting a driver’s license is a Herculean task.

The second most important thing after finding a job is to get a driver’s licence. It is especially much sought-after by the ladies as it is rare for households to have drivers as in Pakistan. It is not as if once the husband has gone to work the wife can just ask the driver to drive her around the city for various assignments, including dropping off or picking children from school.

Everyone has to drive themselves and this is where the desire to get a driver’s licence as soon as possible comes in. Yes they can drive on a learner’s licence but the law strictly prohibits any one on a learner’s licence to drive a vehicle alone. There must be a person with a valid driver’s licence sitting with the one holding a learner’s licence or there are consequences.

This condition really restricts those only having a learner’s licence so their intense desire to get a proper driver’s licence as soon as possible. It is also common to enroll in driving classes so that those aspiring to get a licence get properly guided. I joined such a class myself in my early days in Canada and in one of the classes the instructor asked the class “How do you avoid accidents”.

I was one of those who put up their hands to answer and the instructor pointed at me to give the right answer. “Stay ahead of the traffic” I said with some passion. Needless to say, the instructor did not subscribe to my line of thinking.

Just having a law that makes it compulsory to obtain a driver’s licence is not enough. Enforcement of all traffic laws without any consideration of who is the violator is what is required. The driving licence in Canada has 15 points to start with and these points are reduced every time you violate a law.

For example, you could perhaps lose 4 points on going through a red light. When you lose nearly half the points you get a letter requesting you to appear in person and explain why you are losing your points so fast and to inform you that losing more points might lead to the end of your driving licence and you could be prohibited from driving for a certain amount of time.

Providing facilities such as driver’s learner licence online is a good step but it must be followed with more stringent enforcement of traffic laws or there will be more mayhem on the roads. There must be strict enforcement of traffic laws and most important it should be ensured that all those driving on the roads from mini-bus drivers to motorcyclists have valid driving licences or face serious consequences.

Blatant violations of laws like passengers sitting on the roof of mini-buses or hanging dangerously from doors should be dealt with severely and vehicles plying without number plates or number plates that violate the law should also be dealt with in the same manner.

Another important aspect of traffic on our roads is the road worthiness or otherwise of the vehicles plying. You don’t need a thorough inspection to realize that most are not road worthy, which is why there are so many tragedies playing out all over the country and innocent people losing their lives unnecessarily. The entire traffic laws enforcement system needs a revamp. A few adjustments will not solve the problem.

