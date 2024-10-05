AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Markets Print 2024-10-05

SSGC announces 24-hour gas holiday

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am on Sunday, October 06, 2024.

“Due to the shortages of gas supplies in the SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system,” the SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by the Ogra and as allowed by the ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved sectoral priority order, in force for gas load management, all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four (24) hours from 08:00am on Sunday, October 06, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, October 07, 2024.

“The SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this gas holiday period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least seven days.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSGC CNG stations gas holiday

