Gwadar Safe City project: minister irked by delays

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal expressed strong displeasure over delays in the Gwadar Safe City project and directed relevant authorities to expedite the project’s completion without further delay.

The minister gave these directions, while chairing a high-level review meeting in Islamabad, on Friday, to address the challenges hindering the development of Gwadar Port, Gwadar Safe City Project and the Free Zone. Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra along with senior officials from various provinces and ministries attended the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the key pending issues related to the Gwadar Free Zone’s development, including water, electricity, and gas and sewerage system, the Gwadar Port and the Free Zone and the Gwadar Safe City Project.

The minister expressed strong displeasure over delays in the Gwadar Safe City project during a meeting, reprimanding relevant authorities for the unacceptable pace. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens which is government top priority, emphasising systematic enhancements to national security measures to address concerns.

Minister Iqbal further emphasised the importance of accelerating the pace of all development projects in Gwadar to ensure their timely completion.

He reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its successful implementation.

“We are fully committed to the development of CPEC and are taking all necessary steps to address urgent concerns, boost exports, and resolve challenges. We remain grateful to China for its continued support in this endeavour,” the minister added.

