Two Israeli soldiers killed in combat in northern Israel, military says

CAIRO: Israel’s military announced on Friday that two of its soldiers from the Golani Brigade had been killed in combat, and two others severely wounded, in northern Israel.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Shia armed factions opposed to US and Israeli presence in the region, claimed responsibility for three dawn attacks, targeting sites in the Golan Heights and Tiberias.

Israeli military says it has killed around 250 Hezbollah fighters in ground operation

Israeli media reported that a military investigation had found that two soldiers were killed in a drone attack launched from Iraq.