AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares post worst week in over 2 years as Mideast fears, foreign outflows weigh

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares fell for a fifth session on Friday and posted their worst week in over two years as concerns about the deepening conflict in the Middle East continued to rattle investors, while rising foreign outflows also weighed.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.93% to 25,014.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.98% to 81,688.45, on the day.

The benchmarks lost about 4.5% each for the week, their worst since June 2022, with most of the decline due to a 2% slump on Thursday.

The escalating Middle East conflict rang alarm bells that crude supplies from the top oil-producing region may be disrupted. That has pushed crude prices higher, which hurts net importers such as India.

“Geopolitical landscape remains an active risk, with any further escalation potentially disrupting markets, leading to resurgence in inflation and prompting further correction,” said Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company.

Indian shares log worst session in 2 months as deepening Mideast conflict alarms investors

Analysts also attributed the drop in markets this week to aggressive foreign selling. Foreign outflows from Indian markets hit a record high on Thursday as investors directed inflows into China after its recent stimulus measures.

Barring metals, led by JSW Steel on multiple brokerage upgrades, all the other major sectoral indexes logged weekly losses.

Realty, auto and energy were the top sectoral losers this week.

The broader, more domestically-focused small- and mid-caps fell 2.5% and 3.2% for the week.

Reliance Industries, the second-heaviest Nifty 50 stock, shed 9.2%, leading losses on the index this week.

On the day, Bajaj Finance fell about 3% and was among the top five losers on the Nifty 50. Jefferies said the non-bank lender’s pre-earnings update showed a moderation in assets under management, with a 12% sequential drop in new loan bookings.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services dropped about 6.6% after posting a decline in disbursements in the September quarter.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares post worst week in over 2 years as Mideast fears, foreign outflows weigh

Govt seals off capital, blocks cellphones ahead of protest by Imran Khan’s party

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices set for 10% weekly rise as Middle East tensions heat up

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Read more stories