AGL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
AIRLINK 143.34 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (6.18%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.74%)
DGKC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
FCCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.6%)
FFBL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.3%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 124.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
HUMNL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
NBP 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
OGDC 153.61 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.44%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PPL 117.80 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.51%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SEARL 56.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TREET 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,787 Increased By 51.5 (0.59%)
BR30 26,612 Increased By 356.1 (1.36%)
KSE100 83,226 Increased By 503.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 26,584 Increased By 201.6 (0.76%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jannik Sinner not ‘comfortable’ as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign

AFP Published 04 Oct, 2024 12:32pm

SHANGHAI: World number one Jannik Sinner said Friday he was not in a “comfortable” situation as his doping case dragged on, but insisted he felt ready for his first match at the Shanghai Masters.

Last week the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it would appeal a decision by tennis authorities to clear the Italian of wrongdoing after he twice tested positive for a steroid in March.

The 23-year-old fought through the controversy to reach the finals of the China Open in Beijing on Wednesday, where he lost to arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner ‘very disappointed’ as doping case reignites with WADA appeal

“It’s not in a situation where I feel comfortable in it, that’s for sure, because I thought it was over… so it’s not easy,” said Sinner when asked at a press conference if the pressure of the appeal was affecting him.

In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted Sinner’s explanation that the drug entered his system unintentionally when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

But WADA said last Saturday it had appealed and was seeking a ban of up to two years.

“I had three hearings, which went my way, which was good, but now let’s see. But I’m very confident that it comes out very positively,” Sinner said Friday.

He now has to turn his attention to the Shanghai Masters, where he could end up facing Alcaraz again.

“We are quite similar as human beings off the court,” said Sinner.

“Obviously on the court we try to meet, we try to put on a big fight… he pushes me to do better, which is something good.”

Sinner will face Japan’s 93rd-ranked Taro Daniel in his first match of the tournament this weekend.

“I had my first practice session just now, I just finished, so I feel good. I feel recovered,” Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner WADA

Comments

200 characters

Jannik Sinner not ‘comfortable’ as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign

Privatisation of PIA: Plan faces slowing momentum on queries by bidders

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices flat as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Read more stories