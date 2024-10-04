World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

ISLAMABAD: The Country Director of World Bank, Najy Benhassine along with Tobias Akhtar Haque (Lead Country Economist), Lucy Pan (Senior Economist) and Irum Touqeer (Public Sector Specialist) visited Federal Board of Revenue HQs on Thursday and met Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial to discuss FBR transformation plan.

The chairman FBR briefed about the vision of the government for transformation of FBR and transformation plan approved by the prime minister. A detailed overview of the FBR transformation plan and major reforms was given which also focused on aligning initiatives under Pakistan Raises Revenue Project.

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

The chairman FBR informed that the purpose of reforms was to maximise revenue growth while facilitating compliance. He highlighted the key reform areas to plug the gap in tax compliance i.e. tax policy reforms, digitalization initiatives, capacity building of HR, anti-smuggling initiatives and broad-based tax administration reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024