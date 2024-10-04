AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
European shares fall as Mideast jitters curb risk-taking

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 07:24am

FRANKFURT: European shares declined on Thursday, as investors remained wary of risk-taking amid elevated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with most sectors logging declines except energy giants. The benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.9% lower, touching its lowest level in more than a week.

Most regional bourse slipped, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 falling more than 1% each.

The automobile sector declined 2.1% with Milan-listed shares of Stellantis down 4%. CEO Carlos Tavares left the door open for possible cuts to its dividend and share buybacks next year.

Barclays also downgraded the Franco-Italian group to “equal-weight”.

Construction and materials shed 2%, bogged down by a 4.8% decline in French firm Bouygues after lowering its 2026 sales and profit expectations.

Basic resources eased 1.7%, tracking declining copper prices in jitters about the conflict in the Middle East.

Israel, which has been fighting Hamas in Gaza for almost a year, sent its troops into southern Lebanon after two weeks of intense airstrikes, escalating tensions in a conflict that has drawn in Iran and risks drawing in the United States.

Elevated crude prices helped European energy stocks rise 0.3%, a rare bright spot amidst Thursday’s losses. On the data front, Euro zone business activity slipped back into contraction last month although the downturn was not as steep as initially thought, according to a survey that also showed inflationary pressures had eased. “Even with the relatively large upward revision the PMI suggests that private sector activity growth in the EZ lost pace at the end of Q3, as the Olympics boost to French services disappeared,” Melanie Debono, senior Europe economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics noted.

Among headlining stocks, Germany’s SAP declined 1.5% following a media report that US prosecutors are broadening a probe into potential price-fixing in government contracts by the software developer and tech reseller Carahsoft. Nestle lost 1.3% after Citigroup cut its rating on the world’s biggest packaged food company to “neutral” from “buy”.

French gaming group FDJ dipped 6.4% on media reports the French government would implement a tax hike on online gaming and betting from 2025, in order to increase the Social Security budget.

Stora Enso gained 3.6% after the Finnish forestry group said it will put 12% of its forest assets in Sweden up for sale in a move to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

