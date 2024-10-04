Volume of business improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Around, 4000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri, 200 bales of Moro were sold at Rs 17,650 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 2000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonanabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Bahwalpur were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shujaabad 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 600 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,950 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah and 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024