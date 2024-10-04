AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Technology Print 2024-10-04

Internet speed: Repeated reassurances done little to restore confidence

Tahir Amin Published 04 Oct, 2024 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: Repeated reassurances from authorities regarding improving internet speed in the country have done little to restore confidence, with shifting timelines and vague promises.

This was the crux of background discussions with industry stakeholders. Since June 2024, Pakistan has experienced continuous internet issues, leaving consumers, ISPs, and the IT industry in a state of disarray.

Each new deadline—from June to July, then early September, then the start of October, and now the end of October—has failed to bring the much-needed resolution. These constantly moving timelines create more doubts among the public and ISPs, leading to scepticism about whether any substantial solution will be implemented.

The end-of-October deadline appears more like another temporary measure, rather than a definitive plan for improvement, they added.

For ISPs, this has become a significant challenge. They are the direct link to the public, and when connectivity issues arise, it is these providers who face the public’s frustration. This situation is unfairly placing the burden on ISPs, who are left explaining interruptions without having control over the root causes.

Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), which represents all forms of internet services in Pakistan—has been vocal in urging the government to engage in transparent dialogue and offer concrete support.

WISPAP Chairman ShahzadArshademphasises that the lack of coordination between government authorities and the industry is severely affecting trust and service quality.

ISPs, positioned at the receiving end of consumer dissatisfaction, require clearer communication and direct involvement in finding a resolution. WISPAP sees the current approach as failing to protect the stability of the sector and its future potential. The issue has often been compared with the situation in India, which recorded 116 internet shutdowns in 2023.

However, India’s context is entirely different. It is a much larger country, both geographically and demographically, with a more complex network of multiple internet points of presence (PoPs) and a massive user base. Over the past five years, India has faced over 500 shutdowns, often targeted at specific regions or states, mostly affecting mobile networks.

Pakistan, with its centralised network and far fewer PoPs, experiences a much wider impact even from shorter disruptions. With a significantly smaller IT industry and user base, Pakistan cannot be reasonably compared to India, as the effect of any shutdown is far more pronounced on both consumers and businesses.

The PTA chairman has attempted to address some of the concerns, focusing on technical improvements like upgrading the Web Management System (WMS) also known as infamous Firewall, from 5 TB to 8 TB by the end of October. Yet, these proposed changes are viewed cautiously by WISPAP, which sees them as potentially insufficient without a comprehensive, collaborative strategy that involves all stakeholders.

WISPAP suggests that merely announcing a deadline without clear actions and shared responsibility does little to address the underlying structural issues. Chairman WISPAP remains sceptical of the promised October deadline, believing that a more profound, collaborative strategy is required for lasting improvement.

The industry needs not just technical fixes but a unified approach that instills confidence in the sector’s stability and the government's commitment to addressing the public's digital needs effectively. The prolonged crisis has exposed a need for improved governance, transparency, and a more robust digital strategy for Pakistan. Without a clear plan and genuine engagement from authorities, the situation threatens to hinder the country's digital development and overall economic growth.

WISPAP, ISPs, and the millions they serve deserve not just promises but concrete, lasting solutions that ensure a reliable and secure internet environment for all. The path forward requires collective action, transparent decision-making, and a commitment to long-term improvements to restore stability and confidence in Pakistan’s digital future.

