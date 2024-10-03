AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
World

Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over ‘regional unrest’

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:57pm

DUBAI: Dubai-based Emirates Thursday cancelled flights to Iraq, Iran and Jordan for three days over “regional unrest”, after an Iranian missile strike on Israel stoked fears of a wider war.

“Emirates is cancelling all flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) on 4th and 5th October due to regional unrest” with immediate effect, said the airline.

The Middle East’s biggest airline had previously announced cancellations between Dubai and Beirut until October 8, as several other carriers also put some services on hold.

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, said a statement on its website which did not specify when they would resume.

Iran resumes flights after attack on Israel: state media

On Tuesday, German airline group Lufthansa said it was suspending flights to Beirut up to and including November 30.

Lufthansa group flights to Tel Aviv will be cancelled until October 31, while trips to Tehran are closed until October 14.

On Tuesday, Iran fired about 200 missiles including hypersonic weapons towards Israel, some of which flew over Jordanian and Iraqi airspace.

Israel said it intercepted most of the missiles.

Lufthansa emirates Iran iRAQ Jordan Middle East Middle East tensions

