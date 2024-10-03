AGL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 134.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.92%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
DFML 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.41%)
DGKC 78.15 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.73%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.01%)
FFL 8.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.13%)
NBP 58.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.41%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.68 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.27%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.15%)
TPLP 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
TREET 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.9%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,675 Increased By 65.1 (0.76%)
BR30 26,259 Increased By 212 (0.81%)
KSE100 82,405 Increased By 437.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 26,236 Increased By 161.1 (0.62%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TotalEnergies plans to grow oil and gas production until 2030

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2024 11:04am

PARIS: French energy giant TotalEnergies has announced plans to increase its oil and gas production until 2030, as it seeks to reassure investors about its fundamentals.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne has a raft of ambitious projects aimed at propelling growth through the decade, not least a $10 billion offshore investment in Suriname that received a green light Tuesday.

The company on Wednesday attempted to buoy investors at its annual strategy and outlook meeting in New York, as energy prices have fallen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

TotalEnergies raised its growth forecast in oil and gas production to around three percent a year until 2030, led by liquefied natural gas (LNG), and after the launch of six major projects this year in Brazil, Suriname, Angola, Oman and Nigeria, according to a company statement.

LNG is highly coveted in Asia and by Europeans, who have sought to compensate for the drastic drop in Russian deliveries by land since the war in Ukraine began.

The firm’s forecast is up from the previous target of two to three percent per year until 2028.

To justify the prolonged rise, Pouyanne pointed to the natural decline of oil field production and the rise in global demand for oil.

Australia’s Santos and TotalEnergies sign LNG deal

“So we need to continue to invest in oil,” he said, adding that for now, low-carbon technologies were not penetrating the market significantly.

TotalEnergies said it intends to develop flexible renewable electricity from wind and solar, aiming to produce more than 100 Terrawatt hours of electric energy by 2030, with 70 percent coming from renewable sources.

OPEC sees demand for oil increasing significantly by 17 percent between 2023 and 2050, contrary to the efforts required to limit global warming and the forecasts of the International Energy Agency, which predicts demand for all fossil fuels – oil, gas and coal – to peak before 2030.

After TotalEnergies’ record profits in 2022 and 2023, as prices spiked in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this year could mark a return to normalcy.

The group intends to reward shareholders with an $8 billion share buyback, just as the French government is considering taxing such operations to replenish dwindling state coffers.

asia OPEC Oil gas supply LNG price TotalEnergies

Comments

200 characters

TotalEnergies plans to grow oil and gas production until 2030

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories