AGL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 134.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
DFML 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
DGKC 77.61 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.01%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 52.29 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (5.21%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 124.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.22%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
PPL 111.95 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.52%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.65%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,744 Increased By 134.5 (1.56%)
BR30 26,326 Increased By 278.4 (1.07%)
KSE100 82,880 Increased By 913.4 (1.11%)
KSE30 26,419 Increased By 344 (1.32%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-03

Aurangzeb satisfied with Pakistan’s falling inflation

  • Stresses the need for structural reforms to ensure sustainable stability
Tahir Amin Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 02:05pm

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan’s ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be the last, provided the government executes the agreed structural reforms.

Speaking at the launch of the Pakistan Economic Dashboard on Wednesday, the finance minister highlighted key economic progress and stressed the need for structural reforms to ensure sustainable stability. Inflation has decreased more than the government was expecting, said the minister, adding that continued efforts are needed to maintain this trajectory.

The minister also pointed out that tax filer numbers have increased, and the government aims to further raise the tax-to-GDP ratio. We need to focus on increasing our tax base to achieve long-term economic stability, he added.“Our economy is heading in the right direction, and we must capitalise on this momentum by implementing necessary reforms,” he added.

Lowest reading since Jan 2021: inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.9% in September 2024

The minister further said that the government has no desperation to borrow, and when it needs to, it will borrow on its own terms. For the banking sector, the message is clear that they need to start lending to the private sector, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration believes that the government is there to provide policy framework and the private sector can lead the country, he added.

When it come to the business community and sector, it’s not about policy rate it’s the KIBOR and that is the benchmark which is used, said the minister, adding that they need to leverage and to ensure that this macroeconomic stability which came in the country to show that they continue with the structural reforms.

He said that for the longest time, it is known that the country needs to increase tax to GDP, energy sector reforms, SOEs reforms and going towards privatisation, but it never happened. It is a fantastic opportunity that we utilise this moment and it is a defining moment for the country that we go with vigor in terms of structural reforms.

Talking about the Pakistan Economic Dashboard, the minister said that the point is what do you do with data. In the first instance, it cannot be just raw data. It has to be done through data analytics and for that need an interactive platform like this, he said, adding that it provides transparency.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik said that “Pakistan Economy Dashboard” is a huge initiative in the direction of making the socio-economic data easily accessible to everyone.

By adopting such innovative platforms, we are setting a precedent for how data-driven governance can drive real, impactful change in our country, he said.

He said this initiative marked a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote transparency and enhance the accessibility of economic data, particularly, for academia and research institutions.

On the other hand, the internal section of this portal will empower the Finance Division with real-time access to economic data and outlook, thereby, strengthening the evidence base for our policymaking, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF finance minister FBR energy sector Muhammad Aurangzeb tax to GDP ratio IMF and Pakistan STRUCTURAL REFORMS Pakistan Economic Dashboard

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb satisfied with Pakistan’s falling inflation

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

Oil climbs on prospects of wider MidEast war, ample supply caps gains

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

Read more stories