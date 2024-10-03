AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-03

OPEC+ panel sticks to output policy

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

LONDON/DUBAI: A meeting of top OPEC+ ministers has kept oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start raising output from December, while also emphasising the need for some members to make further cuts to compensate for overproduction.

Several ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the group is known, held an online joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting (JMMC) on Wednesday.

“The JMMC emphasized the critical importance of achieving full conformity and compensation,” OPEC said in a statement after the meeting. “Furthermore, the Committee will continuously assess market conditions.”

Oil prices dropped below $70 a barrel in September for the first time since 2021, but have since rallied above $75 on concerns a possible escalation in the Middle East following Iran’s military attack on Israel could disrupt output from the region.

OPEC+ is cutting output by a total of 5.86 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7% of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since late 2022.

The group plans a 180,000 bpd increase in December as part of a gradual unwinding of its most recent layer of voluntary cuts extending into 2025. The hike was delayed from October after prices slid.

Countries’ compliance was in focus at the meeting, sources who attended told Reuters, and is expected to remain so in coming weeks, particularly that of Iraq and Kazakhstan.

Those nations have promised what are known as compensation cuts of 123,000 bpd in September and more in later months to make up for their previous over-production.

Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia told the meeting that they had delivered on their promised cuts in September, the OPEC statement said.

But this will have to be verified by the second week of October by secondary sources - the consultancies and price reporting agencies that the group uses for determining its members’ output levels, the statement added.

An OPEC+ source told Reuters last week that clarity on whether the compensation cuts were made in September would allow the December increase to go ahead.

However, a lack of compliance could prompt Saudi Arabia and others to raise output even faster from December, analysts said.

“If they fail to comply, we can envision a swifter sunsetting of the voluntary cuts,” Helima Croft of RBC Capital said in a report.

The JMMC, which groups the oil ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other leading producers, usually meets every two months and can make recommendations to change policy. It will hold its next meeting on Dec. 1, ahead of a full meeting of OPEC+.

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil barrels of oil per day OPEC+ member states JMMC

Comments

200 characters

OPEC+ panel sticks to output policy

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories