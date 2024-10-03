AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Oct 03, 2024

Spot rate loses Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,100 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Approximately, 4000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 2800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,850 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 800 bales of Hala, 1000 bales of Mehrab Pur, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan (Balochi) were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Fort Abbas, 1800 bales, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Khanewal, 600 bales of Vehari, 600 bales of Lodhran, 800 bales of Burewala and 1800 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 400 bales of Mianwali , 400 bales of Marrot, 400 bales of Chichawatni and 400 bales of Mianchannu were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

