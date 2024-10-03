AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Transport fares again slashed in Punjab: Azma

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that public transport fares have further been slashed in Punjab for passing on relief to the common citizens, after a reduction in petroleum prices by the federal government for the fifth time in a row.

According to her, the biggest fare cut, Rs190, has been applied to the Lahore-Karachi route. Punjab is the only province where public fares are reduced whenever petrol and diesel prices dip down. Passengers have started receiving relief after the fuel price reduction.

Azma Bokhari mentioned that other major reductions include Rs50 cut for the Lahore-Peshawar route and Rs20 reduction for Lahore-Rawalpindi route.

She stated that district administration and transport department officials are present in the field to ensure the implementation of the fare reductions. “New fare boards have been displayed at all bus terminals. We are also grateful to the transporters in Punjab who cooperate with the provincial government,” she added.

She further noted that since Maryam Nawaz’s government took office, fares in Punjab have been decreasing with the reduction in petrol prices. Other provinces should also follow the Punjab government and reduce fares when petrol and diesel prices drop, she said.

