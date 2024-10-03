AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

PTI rally not allowed owing to terrorism concern, SHC informed

INP Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed Karachi-East DC to decide on the PTI’s request for public meeting in Bagh-e-Jinnah by October 7.

The PTI has filed a petition in the high court after the party’s request for public meeting was denied by the district administration.

“Why the PTI is not being given permission for public meeting and matter being kept in pending,” Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed questioned.

“Public meeting not being allowed after security clearance not issued,” DC East district said. “Who is not issuing security clearance,” Justice Sayeed asked.

“The intelligence reports fear terrorism threat during the public meeting,” deputy commissioner said.

“The bench had asked in previous hearing for intelligence reports’ and minutes of meeting,” Justice Sayeed said.

The SSP East said that the intelligence agencies and district administration in a meeting considered various issues. Because of security concerns public meeting could not be allowed to go ahead,” the SSP further said.

The court said that the applicant can be issued permission for the event at an alternate venue.

“PTI intends to spread anarchy thus it could not be given permission for public meeting,” government lawyer told the court.

“Don’t talk in this manner, otherwise a Pandora’s Box will be opened,” Justice Yousuf Sayeed told the lawyer. “Issue permission for the rally, institutions can take action if someone takes law in hand,” the bench said.

“The PTI could not be allowed to hold rally at any place in Karachi,” deputy commissioner said.

“Where are the minutes of meeting which points out the security threat,” Justice Sayeed asked.

Barrister Ali Tahir informed the court that the PTI intends to organize its public meeting in Karachi on October 13. The court summoned the SSP East and DC East on Oct 7.

SHC PTI Sindh High Court PTI rally PTI public gathering Bagh e Jinnah

Comments

200 characters

PTI rally not allowed owing to terrorism concern, SHC informed

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories