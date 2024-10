LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed post-arrest bail to former principal secretary to the chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a corruption case related to development projects in Gujrat.

The NAB arrested Bhatti on charges of receiving kickbacks in contracts for development projects in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, the constituencies of former chief minister Punjab Pervez Elahi and his family members.

