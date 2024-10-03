AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

JI chief issues stern warning to govt

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:34am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has issued a stern warning to the government, urging it to provide relief to the people or be ready to face a movement.

According to the media cell of JI at Mansoora, while addressing a public gathering in Chitral on Wednesday, he said the government violated the Rawalpindi agreement, adding the JI now feels free to take independent decisions, with public support.

He warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to reduce power tariffs and eliminate unjust taxes, including the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Failing to do so, he said, would result in uncontrollable public anger, and the movement could escalate from demanding relief to forcing the government out of power. He added that the people are no longer willing to bear the burden of the ruling elite’s extravagant lifestyle, funded by state resources.

Rehman went on to say that a small ruling elite comprising feudal lords, imperialists, and the civil and military establishment has monopolized the country’s resources for decades, depriving the masses of basic amenities. He stressed that this systemic injustice and exploitation can no longer continue, as the people are at their breaking point.

The JI leader said that his party is observing the current week in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon and would decide its course of action after October 7. Options are being considered for a long march on Islamabad or countrywide strikes to compel the government to act, he said. Additionally, he said that the JI plans to hold a referendum on October 23 to gauge public opinion on boycotting electricity bills. If the majority supports the boycott, the JI will officially announce it the following month.

Rehman urged the public to join the JI in its struggle against the corrupt mafias and warned the government not to stand in the way of the people’s anger, which could sweep away everything in its path. He also condemned the silence of Muslim rulers in the face of Israeli atrocities in Gaza, calling on the people to stand in solidarity with Gaza and to pressure the rulers into breaking their silence on this injustice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs Federal Government power tariffs JI JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman

Comments

200 characters

JI chief issues stern warning to govt

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories