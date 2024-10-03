AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Gandapur vows to reach D-Chowk for protest on 4th

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday announced that no matter how long it takes, they will reach D-Chowk in Islamabad for the protest scheduled on October 4.

In a video statement, he expressed confidence that the public would emerge to protect the constitution and uphold the rule of law, breaking through their fears. He stated, "We are fighting for true freedom and will continue this struggle until we reclaim our rights."

He criticised the federal government and the Punjab government for their use of violence, asserting that they would exercise their constitutional rights regardless.

He condemned the unlawful seizure of private vehicles, warning that private vehicle owners should avoid bringing their cars onto the motorway, as any resulting damage would not be their responsibility.

Gandapur further claimed that the federal and Punjab governments are intimidating vehicle owners to seize their cars. He confirmed that they would depart from Peshawar at 10 am and from Swabi at 11am.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

