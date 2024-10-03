Ethiopian envoy, Minister discuss digitalisation, e-governance

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday, where matters of mutual interest, digitalisation and e-governance were discussed.

Khawaja said that boost in relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia in IT and telecom sector is vital.

She said the IT and Telecommunication sector of Pakistan is rapidly progressing. Khawaja said under the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, steps are under way for digital transformation in the country, adding that society, economy and governance are being digitalised.

She said the present government is committed to transform Pakistan into a cashless economy.

“Steps are being taken to promote digital payments in the country as digital payments have important role in driving economic growth and efficiency,” she said.

Khawaja said Ethiopia could benefit from Pakistan’s experiences in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT). She also assured Pakistan government’s full support to Ethiopia regarding digitalisation.

The ambassador of Ethiopia said the IT sector of Pakistan had great potential. He said Ethiopia wanted to increase ties with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecommunication, adding that “we aspire to get benefit from Pakistan's experiences in ICT infrastructure development.”

The meeting was also attended by DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sheraz.

