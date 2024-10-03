AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-03

‘Reckless Amendments?’

Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:06am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor headlined “Reckless Amendment” by this writer carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. Ultimately, enacting laws through a set procedure ensures public trust, legitimacy, and adaptability.

Comprehensive processes, like those behind the Social Security Act (1935) and the Affordable Care Act (2010) in the US, have led to long-lasting, impactful legislation that remains relevant and resilient, proving that deliberate, inclusive law-making yields more successful outcomes.

Contrary to the established principle that enacting or amending laws requires thorough scrutiny to ensure they provide long-term benefits to the general public, the government appears to be enacting laws and amending existing ones hastily, primarily in an attempt to maintain its hold on power.

In doing so, they are deviating from established practices and legal norms, particularly the principle that laws should not be applied retrospectively.

For instance, the retrospective amendments to the Election Act 2023 in Pakistan seem intended to alter the outcomes of elections conducted under that law, potentially undermining democratic principles and the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Previously, election tribunals were required to resolve disputes within a stipulated six-month period. However, recent amendments introduced flexibility, allowing tribunals to seek extensions if cases were complicated or required more time.

The recent amendment to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2024, signed by President Asif Ali Zardari, expands the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s power to select a judge for the committee overseeing the Supreme Court’s affairs, giving the Chief Justice more control over case assignments.

The amendment also mandates that all hearings be recorded, with transcripts made publicly available. Additionally, a sub-clause limiting the right of appeal was removed.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

amendments laws SC Practice and Procedure Act

Comments

200 characters

‘Reckless Amendments?’

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories