Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

E&T dept will begin online issuance of number plates: Sharjeel

NNI Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced Wednesday that the Excise Department will begin the online issuance of premium and personalised number plates starting tomorrow, October 3rd.

The proceeds will be donated towards the construction of houses for flood victims. The vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to build 2.1 million homes for those affected by the floods. Philanthropists interested in acquiring premium and personalized number plates are encouraged to actively participate in this initiative.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Memon stated that under the Charter of Democracy, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and other parties reached an agreement to ensure that elected governments could complete their terms.

The establishment of constitutional courts was also included in the Charter of Democracy, which led to the Eighteenth Amendment and saw President Asif Ali Zardari transfer all his powers to Parliament. He further emphasised that the PPP’s position on the issue of constitutional courts has been clear since 2008.

He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in talks with all stakeholders on this matter, aiming to bring about an amendment for the establishment of a constitutional court with the consensus of all involved.

He stated that the PPP is fighting for equal justice for all. He recalled that the party’s martyred chairman was hanged, and after 45 years, the Supreme Court declared the sentence invalid. Additionally, the two governments of the constitutional Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were unconstitutionally dismissed. He pointed out that a man was hanged in this country, only for it to be determined two decades later that he was innocent.

The PPP, he said, has been the biggest victim of judicial activism. It has been 16 years since the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, yet the court has not found the time to hear her murder case. This is why the PPP advocates for the establishment of a constitutional court that can prevent such injustices in the future. Memon stated that the PPP holds both Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in high regard.

He criticised how those who publicly threatened judges were granted relief by the courts, pointing out that a female judge was specifically threatened by name during a PTI rally.

He also referenced former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s decision to regularise the illegal houses of PTI’s founder, granting him the title of “Sadiq wa Amin.” Memon further mentioned an incident in Karachi where a PTI MPA assaulted a labourer in public, and Saqib Nisar ordered damages to be paid to the dam fund as compensation for the assault. He emphasised that courts should make decisions strictly within the framework of the law.

He said that certain judges attempted to undermine the law, starting with Iftikhar Chaudhry. He noted that Yusuf Raza Gilani was disqualified for refusing to write a letter against President Asif Ali Zardari.

He also highlighted the massive losses the country suffered in the Reko Diq case, stating that such decisions should be held accountable to Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar. Senior Minister said that the punishment given by Chief Justice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Seth, in the BRT case was halted by the Supreme Court under Justice Umar Atta Bandial, preventing constitutional institutions from even conducting an inquiry.

What kind of justice is this? Similarly, when Qasim Suri’s victory was invalidated by the Election Commission, Justice Bandial provided him relief. These examples show how certain individuals received preferential treatment.

PPP Sharjeel Inam Memon Charter of Democracy Sindh E&T Department Sindh Senior Minister

