WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 2, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Oct-24 30-Sep-24 27-Sep-24 26-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105135 0.105242 0.105231 Euro 0.820889 0.825437 0.823475 0.824091 Japanese yen 0.00514 0.005168 0.0050744 0.0051101 U.K. pound 0.986645 0.988409 0.988163 0.988355 U.S. dollar 0.740474 0.737261 0.738013 0.738764 Algerian dinar 0.005592 0.00558 0.0055768 0.0055835 Australian dollar 0.513 0.511069 0.507605 0.507014 Botswana pula 0.0563842 0.0564416 Brazilian real 0.135829 0.135339 0.135602 0.135787 Brunei dollar 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419 0.573842 Canadian dollar 0.548337 0.546717 0.548289 Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000823 0.0008192 0.0008098 Czech koruna 0.032463 0.032774 0.0327322 0.0327612 Danish krone 0.110072 0.110708 0.11043 0.110509 Indian rupee 0.008835 0.008799 0.0088207 0.0088262 Israeli New Shekel 0.198945 0.198723 0.199248 0.19999 Korean won 0.000559 0.000555 0.0005561 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42778 2.41923 2.42218 Malaysian ringgit 0.177678 0.179491 0.179021 0.17864 Mauritian rupee 0.016007 0.015997 0.0159933 0.0160363 Mexican peso 0.037531 0.0375203 0.0376364 New Zealand dollar 0.46972 0.469082 0.465686 0.462873 Norwegian krone 0.069979 0.070163 0.0700382 0.0699183 Omani rial 1.92581 1.91745 Peruvian sol 0.199098 0.198604 0.197901 Philippine peso 0.013219 0.013191 0.0131748 0.0132144 Polish zloty 0.191882 0.193036 0.192351 0.192919 Qatari riyal 0.203427 0.202544 0.202957 Russian ruble 0.007932 0.007909 0.0079602 0.0079946 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19746 0.196603 0.197004 Singapore dollar 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419 0.573842 South African rand 0.042854 0.04308 0.0430168 0.0429864 Swedish krona 0.072552 0.073048 0.0730484 0.0729284 Swiss franc 0.874386 0.873273 0.874423 0.871287 Thai baht 0.02281 0.022854 0.0227536 0.0226039 Trinidadian dollar 0.109781 0.109402 0.109486 0.109134 U.A.E. dirham 0.201627 0.200752 0.201161 Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.017706 0.0177603 0.0177204 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

