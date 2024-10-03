WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 2, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Oct-24 30-Sep-24 27-Sep-24 26-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105135 0.105242 0.105231
Euro 0.820889 0.825437 0.823475 0.824091
Japanese yen 0.00514 0.005168 0.0050744 0.0051101
U.K. pound 0.986645 0.988409 0.988163 0.988355
U.S. dollar 0.740474 0.737261 0.738013 0.738764
Algerian dinar 0.005592 0.00558 0.0055768 0.0055835
Australian dollar 0.513 0.511069 0.507605 0.507014
Botswana pula 0.0563842 0.0564416
Brazilian real 0.135829 0.135339 0.135602 0.135787
Brunei dollar 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419 0.573842
Canadian dollar 0.548337 0.546717 0.548289
Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000823 0.0008192 0.0008098
Czech koruna 0.032463 0.032774 0.0327322 0.0327612
Danish krone 0.110072 0.110708 0.11043 0.110509
Indian rupee 0.008835 0.008799 0.0088207 0.0088262
Israeli New Shekel 0.198945 0.198723 0.199248 0.19999
Korean won 0.000559 0.000555 0.0005561
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42778 2.41923 2.42218
Malaysian ringgit 0.177678 0.179491 0.179021 0.17864
Mauritian rupee 0.016007 0.015997 0.0159933 0.0160363
Mexican peso 0.037531 0.0375203 0.0376364
New Zealand dollar 0.46972 0.469082 0.465686 0.462873
Norwegian krone 0.069979 0.070163 0.0700382 0.0699183
Omani rial 1.92581 1.91745
Peruvian sol 0.199098 0.198604 0.197901
Philippine peso 0.013219 0.013191 0.0131748 0.0132144
Polish zloty 0.191882 0.193036 0.192351 0.192919
Qatari riyal 0.203427 0.202544 0.202957
Russian ruble 0.007932 0.007909 0.0079602 0.0079946
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19746 0.196603 0.197004
Singapore dollar 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419 0.573842
South African rand 0.042854 0.04308 0.0430168 0.0429864
Swedish krona 0.072552 0.073048 0.0730484 0.0729284
Swiss franc 0.874386 0.873273 0.874423 0.871287
Thai baht 0.02281 0.022854 0.0227536 0.0226039
Trinidadian dollar 0.109781 0.109402 0.109486 0.109134
U.A.E. dirham 0.201627 0.200752 0.201161
Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.017706 0.0177603 0.0177204
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
