AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit two-week lows as caution reigns over Middle East tensions

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 07:23pm

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq traded near two-week lows on Wednesday as investors priced in a possible escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while a survey allayed worries about a rapid cooldown in the U.S. labor market.

Markets were wary as Israel and the U.S. vowed to strike back after Iran attacked Israel on Tuesday, following which the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their biggest one-day drops in nearly a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28.72 points, or 0.07%, to 42,175.03, the S&P 500 lost 13.30 points, or 0.24%, to 5,694.09 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 88 points, or 0.49%, to 17,825.69.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were lower, while Energy stocks hit a more than one-month high and were up 1.5%.

Oil prices climbed more than 3% as traders priced in possible supply disruptions from the oil-rich Middle East. Chevron and Exxon Mobil added more than 1% each.

Defense stocks such as Lockheed Martin and RTX were flat after the broader S&P 500 aerospace and defense index hit a record high on Tuesday.

“Sentiment is dominated by the risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East and there is a lack of information on how strong the Israeli response is going to be. That’s why the market is sort of not doing a lot,” said Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager at InfraCap.

Wall St slides as Middle East tensions intensify; jobs data assessed

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, hovered near a three-week high and was last at 19.56.

Meanwhile, U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September in further evidence that labor market conditions were not deteriorating.

Odds of a quarter-percentage-point rate reduction at the Fed’s November meeting are at 65.7%, up from 42.6% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

“The ADP report was strong and that might be mitigating the volatility, because we’re not in a complete information vacuum,” Hatfield said.

Comments from Fed policymakers including Beth Hammack and Alberto Musalem are scheduled through the day, while the focus will stay on Friday’s non-farm payrolls data for September.

Markets ended September higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off its monetary-policy-easing cycle with an unusual 50-basis-point rate cut to shore up the jobs market.

A dockworkers’ strike on the East and Gulf coasts, costing the economy roughly $5 billion per day according to JPMorgan analyst estimates, entered its second day.

Some companies such as Walmart, Merit Medical Systems and McCormick said they had planned for the strike.

Tesla lost 4.7% after reporting third-quarter vehicle deliveries below estimates.

Dow-component Nike slid 7.4% after withdrawing its annual revenue forecast just as a new CEO is set to take charge.

Both stocks weighed heavily on the Consumer Discretionary sector, which was at the bottom with a 1.2% loss.

Humana tanked 21% after it said it expects the total number of members enrolled in its top-rated Medicare Advantage plans for those aged 65 and above to decrease for 2025.

Wall Street NASDAQ Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average Wall Street indexes

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit two-week lows as caution reigns over Middle East tensions

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens marginally to $5.4bn in 3MFY25

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as late-session selling trims intra-day gains

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Aurangzeb calls for ‘leveraging’ economic gains to ensure permanent stability

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Hezbollah says blast targets Israeli troops on border

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Read more stories