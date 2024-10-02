AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Pakistan

Naqvi chairs high-level meeting regarding preparations of SCO Summit

BR Web Desk Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:57pm

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior regarding the preparations of upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan, currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, which is SCO’s second-highest decision-making forum.

The October Summit will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials’ meetings, focusing on the financial, economic, socio-cultural and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.

Today’s meeting to review security arrangements was attended by top officials, including the Federal Secretary Interior, Additional Secretaries, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Police Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commandant FC, Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers, and representatives from security agencies.

ECC approves Rs1bn more for SCO Summit next month

During the meeting, security arrangements for the SCO Summit were reviewed in detail.

The Interior Minister approved a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security during the summit. He emphasized the significance of hosting the SCO Summit in Pakistan, stating that several heads of state will attend.

He stated that special arrangements for beautification and cleanliness of Islamabad will be made on the occasion of the SCO Conference.

Modi invited to SCO summit, says FO

The Interior Minister stated that in order to ensure foolproof security, additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, and Punjab Police will be deployed.

He underscored that all relevant departments should play their assigned role with mutual cooperation.

He added that we all have to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of this summit through through mutual cooperation.

Naqvi chairs high-level meeting regarding preparations of SCO Summit

