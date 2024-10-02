AGL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.3%)
AIRLINK 134.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.72%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.48%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
FCCL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.15%)
FFBL 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 123.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.16%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
KOSM 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.76%)
PAEL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.73%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.43%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TOMCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-10.83%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,607 Increased By 7.6 (0.09%)
BR30 26,036 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.43%)
KSE100 81,945 Increased By 140.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 26,060 Increased By 48.3 (0.19%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 02:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SANAA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Wednesday said they had fired cruise missiles “deep inside” Israel, although there was no confirmation from Israeli authorities.

The statement by the Houthis’ armed forces came after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel late on Tuesday, deepening the conflict in the region.

“The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting military sites deep inside the Zionist entity (Israel) in occupied Palestine with three Quds 5 cruise missiles,” the statement said.

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

“The missiles were able to successfully reach their targets amid the enemy’s secrecy about the results of the operation.”

The timing of the Houthis’ claimed attack was not clear. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Last week, the rebels said they fired a missile at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, prompting Israeli air strikes on war-torn Yemen including the vital port of Hodeida.

The Houthis, who have controlled large swathes of Yemen for a decade, are part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States.

Iran launches salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, warns against response

Since November, they have been attacking shipping off their coast in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in what they say is a show of solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

United States Yemen MENA Tel Aviv Red Sea Israeli military Israeli air strikes Gulf of Aden Houthi rebels Israel Gaza war Israeli tanks Red Sea attack Hodeidah port Israel killed Hezbollah commander Yemeni Armed Forces

Comments

200 characters

Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

Read more stories