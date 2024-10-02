Man City kickstart Champions League campaign with Bratislava rout

BRATISLAVA: Manchester City cruised to their first win in the Champions League this season with Erling Haaland among the goalscorers in a 4-0 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava that did little justice to the visitors’ dominance.

Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden struck within the first 15 minutes to set City on their way.

Haaland added his 42nd Champions League goal in 41 appearances before James McAtee registered his first goal in the competition for the club.

After a stuttering start to their European campaign in a 0-0 draw at home to Inter Milan on matchday one, the English champions are up in running in the competition’s new format.

Slovan had already suffered a baptism of fire in a 5-1 thrashing at Celtic in their opening match and were given another lesson by the 2023 winners.

Bratislava boss Vladimir Weiss had compared City manager Pep Guardiola’s “genius” to that of Catalan architect and designer Antoni Gaudi on the eve of the game.

But Guardiola did not need to be at his creative best to draw up a winning game plan as the gulf between the sides was clear from the opening seconds.

Guardiola could even afford the luxury of making six changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Newcastle on Saturday.

Gundogan opened the floodgates with his first goal since returning from Barcelona.

The City captain for the night’s powerful shot from the edge of the area deflected into the top corner.

Foden has been bedded back into action gently by Guardiola after his exertions in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final on the back of a stellar season that saw him earn Premier League player of the year awards.

But with Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri ruled out by injury, Foden’s return and first goal of the season came as a timely boost. Foden curled home City’s second into the bottom corner with customary precision on 15 minutes.

The visitors should have been further in front even before half-time as a combination of good fortune and the woodwork kept the score down.

Jeremy Doku curled an effort onto the crossbar before Foden’s low shot was turned onto the post by Bratislava goalkeeper Dominik Takac.

Gundogan then became the third City player denied as another powerful strike from the German came back off the bar. The one thing missing from City’s dominant first half display was a Haaland goal.

It duly arrived on 58 minutes as the Norwegian easily raced onto Rico Lewis’ pass and rounded the ’keeper before tapping in his 11th goal in eight games this season.

Guardiola was able to give Haaland a rare rest for the closing stages but City still added to their lead.

Foden’s inventive through ball was given the finish it deserved from McAtee.