AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.08%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.87%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.48%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
FCCL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.93%)
FFBL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
HUBC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.79%)
PAEL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.89%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-10.83%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.74%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,611 Increased By 11.2 (0.13%)
BR30 26,031 Decreased By -116 (-0.44%)
KSE100 81,933 Increased By 127.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 26,048 Increased By 36.3 (0.14%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man City kickstart Champions League campaign with Bratislava rout

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 12:49pm

BRATISLAVA: Manchester City cruised to their first win in the Champions League this season with Erling Haaland among the goalscorers in a 4-0 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava that did little justice to the visitors’ dominance.

Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden struck within the first 15 minutes to set City on their way.

Haaland added his 42nd Champions League goal in 41 appearances before James McAtee registered his first goal in the competition for the club.

After a stuttering start to their European campaign in a 0-0 draw at home to Inter Milan on matchday one, the English champions are up in running in the competition’s new format.

Slovan had already suffered a baptism of fire in a 5-1 thrashing at Celtic in their opening match and were given another lesson by the 2023 winners.

Bratislava boss Vladimir Weiss had compared City manager Pep Guardiola’s “genius” to that of Catalan architect and designer Antoni Gaudi on the eve of the game.

But Guardiola did not need to be at his creative best to draw up a winning game plan as the gulf between the sides was clear from the opening seconds.

Guardiola could even afford the luxury of making six changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Newcastle on Saturday.

Gundogan opened the floodgates with his first goal since returning from Barcelona.

The City captain for the night’s powerful shot from the edge of the area deflected into the top corner.

Foden has been bedded back into action gently by Guardiola after his exertions in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final on the back of a stellar season that saw him earn Premier League player of the year awards.

Man City’s Rodri out ‘for a long time’, says boss Guardiola

But with Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri ruled out by injury, Foden’s return and first goal of the season came as a timely boost. Foden curled home City’s second into the bottom corner with customary precision on 15 minutes.

The visitors should have been further in front even before half-time as a combination of good fortune and the woodwork kept the score down.

Jeremy Doku curled an effort onto the crossbar before Foden’s low shot was turned onto the post by Bratislava goalkeeper Dominik Takac.

Gundogan then became the third City player denied as another powerful strike from the German came back off the bar. The one thing missing from City’s dominant first half display was a Haaland goal.

It duly arrived on 58 minutes as the Norwegian easily raced onto Rico Lewis’ pass and rounded the ’keeper before tapping in his 11th goal in eight games this season.

Guardiola was able to give Haaland a rare rest for the closing stages but City still added to their lead.

Foden’s inventive through ball was given the finish it deserved from McAtee.

Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

Man City kickstart Champions League campaign with Bratislava rout

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

Read more stories