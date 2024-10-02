AGL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.02%)
France’s Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 11:34am

French President Emmanuel Macron said he strongly condemns Iran’s new attacks on Israel, adding that in a sign of its commitment to Israel’s security it has mobilized its military resources in the Middle East on Wednesday.

Macron reiterated France’s demand that Hezbollah cease its terrorist actions against Israel and its population, the French Presidency said in a statement.

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Macron also wished for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity to be reinstated in strict compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, the presidency statement added.

Iran said early on Wednesday that its missile attack on Israel was finished barring further provocation, while Israel and the US promised to retaliate against Tehran’s escalation as fears of a wider war intensified.

