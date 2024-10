WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said he spoke with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant following Tuesday’s “outrageous act of aggression” by Iran against Israel.

“The minister and I expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defense of Israel against nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran and committed to remain in close contact,” Austin said in a post on X.