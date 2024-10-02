AGL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.59%)
AIRLINK 134.60 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.17%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 75.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
FCCL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.76%)
FFBL 50.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
HUBC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.51%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
MLCF 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.91 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.8%)
PAEL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.6%)
PRL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
SEARL 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.83%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-9.93%)
TPLP 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TREET 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.49%)
UNITY 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,626 Increased By 26.2 (0.3%)
BR30 26,132 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.06%)
KSE100 82,071 Increased By 266.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 26,101 Increased By 89.9 (0.35%)
Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends tanks into southern areas, medics say

Reuters Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 01:04pm

CAIRO: Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 60 Palestinians overnight, including in a school sheltering displaced families, medics said, as Israeli tanks advanced in areas of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

Israeli tanks carried out a raid on several areas in eastern and central Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, before partially retreating, leaving at least 40 people killed and dozens wounded, according to the official Voice of Palestine radio and Hamas media.

Israel strike on Gaza school kills more than 100, Palestinian news agency says

In Gaza City, at least 22 Palestinians were killed, the medics said.

One Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City killed 17 people, while another hit the Al-Amal Orphan Society, which also houses displaced persons, killing at least five others, the medics said.

The escalation came after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, and Israel vowed a “painful response” against its enemy.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, locked in nearly a year of war with Israel, celebrated as they watched dozens of rockets en route to Israel.

Some of those rockets fell in the Palestinian enclave after being intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defences, but caused no human losses, witnesses said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel almost a year ago, in support of its ally Hamas in the war in Gaza, which began after the Hamas group staged the deadliest assault in Israel’s history on Oct. 7.

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

The assault, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage, triggered the war that has devastated Gaza, displacing most of its 2.3 million population and killing more than 41,600 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

