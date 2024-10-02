AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.24%)
Australian shares slip as banks’ losses outweigh gains in miners

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 10:57am

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday as losses in banks outweighed gains in mining and energy stocks, while escalating tensions in the Middle East also curbed risk appetite globally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% to 8,185, as of 0026 GMT, extending losses to a second session.

The Aussie dollar sat at $0.6882, having slipped 0.5% overnight and away from a 19-month top of $0.6942.

Globally, stock markets declined as investors moved away from riskier assets, while oil futures surged due to supply concerns following Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

Data released on Tuesday showed that Australian retail sales rebounded more than expected in August after a soft July.

The report could reinforce the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) reluctance to cut interest rates anytime soon.

Markets are implying just an 18% chance of a cut at the next RBA meeting on Nov. 5.

The Australian central bank has kept its interest rate unchanged at a 12-year high of 4.35% since late 2023. Financials fell 0.7% to hit their lowest levels since Aug. 28, with the “Big Four” banks down between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Technology stocks tracked their overseas peers lower and were last down 1.4%.

WiseTech Global and NEXTDC Ltd declined 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, miners gained 0.3% after copper and aluminium prices closed higher overnight.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue climbed between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Australian shares retreat as miners and banks fall

Energy stocks rose 1.7% to their highest level since Sept. 4, as oil prices gained more than $1 on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Woodside and Santos were up 2.4% and 3%, respectively. Gold stocks advanced by 1% on strong bullion prices.

Genesis Minerals and Evolution Mining were up 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

The S&P 500 closed mostly unchanged on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,432.99.

