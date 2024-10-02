AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
Print Print 2024-10-02

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

APP Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that non-tax filer will have to face restriction on purchasing property, vehicles and opening of a bank account.

The government is taking serious measures to expand tax network in the country and for this, some restriction have been imposed on non-filers, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Whole sale sector, distributors, retailers and real estate would be brought into tax-net in a proper manner, he said. Subsidy on wheat and sugarcane would be reduced through phase-wise system, he said.

Govt to abolish category of non-filers, finance minister affirms

In reply to a question, he said, we have decided to implement tax uniformity in all the provinces of Pakistan. All the provinces would sign new financial agreement to strengthen the system, he said.

To a question about increasing the number of tax filers, he said, five hundred thousand more filers have brought into the tax-net this year.

Through NADRA and other resources, we have received the data of the people, he said. He made it clear that high income earners would have to pay proper taxes to the government.

