Attacks in Sistan-Baluchistan kill six

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

TEHRAN: At least six people were killed on Tuesday in separate attacks in the restive southeastern region of Iran, state media reported.

“Four people, including three military personnel, were killed in a terrorist attack in Bent,” a small town in southern Sistan-Baluchistan, the official IRNA news agency said.

It also reported that two police officers were shot dead in their car in the town of Khash in the same province.

The Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice in Arabic) on its social media channels claimed responsibility for both attacks. The province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan has long been plagued by unrest involving drug-smuggling gangs, rebels.

