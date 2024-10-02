Kurram needs attention

EDITORIAL: Thankfully, after a week of violent clashes in Kurrram district peace has been restored. Violent clashes had erupted once again between Boshera and Ahmadzai tribes over a land dispute in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As the fighting entered fifth day last Wednesday, with both sides using heavy weapons, such as mortars and rocket propelled grenades, 30 people lay dead and 70 others wounded.

Starting from upper Kurram the fighting had spread to other areas, blocking key transportation routes, including the main road connecting Parachinar — the district headquarters — with the rest of the country, and shutting down all schools and businesses.

Since May of last year, this was the sixth major outbreak of bloody violence. Although the fighting was about land ownership, it could get uglier.

It may be recalled that before they were ousted in a military operation Pakistani Taliban had established control in Kurram where at least 40 percent of the population is Shia, sowing the seeds of sectarian trouble.

Quarrels over land, water or some other matter, therefore, tend to take on a sectarian colour. Bordering Afghanistan, this district, particularly the area in and around Parachinar, has since been the scene of recurring sectarian violence.

Considering the sensitivities involved, the government should have tried to sort out contentions igniting conflict rather than opting for a band-aid solution. Thus far, its approach has remained restricted to de-escalation of violence through jirgas.

However, intermittent resumption of hostilities proves that jirgas can only halt fighting for the time being but cannot help achieve durable peace.

As regards the sectarian discord, last July the provincial government warned all involved that strict monitoring of social media was put in place, and that such miscreants would be dealt with severely. If not already doing that, it should also speak to both sects’ religious leaders to stop them from inflaming sectarian fervour.

However, the key issue of conflict is land rights. According to reports, there are eight major land disputes in central, upper and low areas of Kurram, that have lingered on since the pre-independence days. Following the deadly skirmish of July last year, the government announced that the Board of Revenue had set up a provincial revenue commission, assisted by local elders, which was to inspect measured as well as unmeasured land, and settle all outstanding disputes.

Yet more than a year later, the commission has little to show by way of progress. Admittedly, it may not be easy to stratify both the warring tribes, but the relevant authorities must stay focused on resolving this burning issue.

