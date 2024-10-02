Dr Naik praises love and hospitality of Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Eminent religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik said that Islam is a religion of peace, love, and brotherhood, and his missionary work aims to highlight the true message of peace and love in Islam across the world.

Dr Zakir Naik called on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office at the Parliament House, on Tuesday. The Speaker welcomed Dr Naik and expressed his delight over his visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, interfaith harmony, and other important issues were deliberated Dr Naik praised the love and hospitality of the Pakistani people, stating that “the people of Pakistan are very loving and caring”.

In addition, he emphasised on the Muslim countries to shun their differences and unite in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah to confront the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

On this occasion, the NA speaker stated that Islam is a complete code of life that promotes peace, tolerance, and love. Moreover, the speaker urged the Muslim Ummah to come together and work in unity so that Islam’s true message can be projected across the world.

The speaker lauded the services rendered by Dr Naik in spreading the message of peace and love of Islam around the world. He further said that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens and that the rights of minorities are fully protected in the country. The speaker stressed that the solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in unity and solidarity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024