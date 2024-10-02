AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-02

Dr Naik praises love and hospitality of Pakistanis

Naveed Butt Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Eminent religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik said that Islam is a religion of peace, love, and brotherhood, and his missionary work aims to highlight the true message of peace and love in Islam across the world.

Dr Zakir Naik called on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office at the Parliament House, on Tuesday. The Speaker welcomed Dr Naik and expressed his delight over his visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, interfaith harmony, and other important issues were deliberated Dr Naik praised the love and hospitality of the Pakistani people, stating that “the people of Pakistan are very loving and caring”.

In addition, he emphasised on the Muslim countries to shun their differences and unite in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah to confront the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

On this occasion, the NA speaker stated that Islam is a complete code of life that promotes peace, tolerance, and love. Moreover, the speaker urged the Muslim Ummah to come together and work in unity so that Islam’s true message can be projected across the world.

The speaker lauded the services rendered by Dr Naik in spreading the message of peace and love of Islam around the world. He further said that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens and that the rights of minorities are fully protected in the country. The speaker stressed that the solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in unity and solidarity.

Dr Naik praises love and hospitality of Pakistanis

