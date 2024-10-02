AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
Oct 02, 2024

Defence ‘geek’ Ishiba becomes Japan PM

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

TOKYO: Japan got a new prime minister on Tuesday, with Shigeru Ishiba setting out to jumpstart a lacklustre economy, defuse a demographic crisis and build an Asian NATO to face down China.

Ishiba, 67, says he intends to call a general election for October 27. He won a tight race on Friday to lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed almost continuously for decades.

After the LDP-dominated parliament approved Ishiba’s appointment, his new cabinet of 19 ministers was announced. Just two were women, who have historically been poorly represented in politics and business in Japan. Foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, one of five women in the outgoing cabinet, was replaced by Takeshi Iwaya. Katsunobu Kato, who was health minister during the Covid pandemic, was named finance minister, while Gen Nakatani took defence.

Ishiba, who has held at least three previous ministerial posts, tried and failed four times before to become LDP leader.

He finally succeeded this time because, while a divisive figure within the party, he is relatively popular among voters, analysts said — unlike his predecessor Fumio Kishida.

Ishiba’s win “indicates that the LDP sought an experienced leader with broad voter appeal to steer the party in the next national election”, said Yuko Nakano of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“If the ruling coalition secures a fresh mandate (in the election), Ishiba will have the opportunity to reshape the party’s internal dynamics and restore public confidence, while addressing Japan’s broader challenges, including economic stagnation felt by many voters and regional security concerns,” she said.

